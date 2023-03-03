Beason

BLUEWATER BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WACV/MONTGOMERY will debut a new conservative midday show on WEDNESDAY (3/8), "ALABAMA UNFILTERED RADIO" with former WYDE-F/BIRMINGHAM "YELLOWHAMMER RADIO" host and ALABAMA legislator SCOTT BEASON along with AMIE BETH SHAVER and ALLISON SINCLAIR. The show will air 9a-noon (CT) weekdays.

BEASON, whose show is described as presenting topics "from a traditional Conservative, Southern, Christian worldview," also hosts the "ALABAMA UNFILTERED" podcast; the radio and podcast versions are produced by 1819 NEWS. In 2011, BEASON made national headlines when he wore a recording device for the FBI to catch other ALABAMA legislators in a vote-buying sting but was caught on tape calling Black casino patrons "aborigines" in banter with other Republicans, a comment for which he later apologized but for which he was stripped of his role as Chairman of the ALABAMA SENATE Rules Committee.

« see more Net News