Comments

After failing to stop the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION from proceeding with its 2022 quadrennial review of broadcast media ownership rules (NET NEWS 2/2), the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has filed comments in the 2022 proceeding, reiterating its contention that proceeding with the 2022 review before the 2018 review has been finished "appears to be a waste of time and resources."

The comments also note that the COMMISSION is posing the same questions in the 2022 review that it did in 2018, and as a result has submitted the same materials it submitted in the earlier proceeding, noting that marketplace changes today are "simply more of the same" and "have made the existing analog-era ownership rules not just unnecessary but harmful to local stations’ competitive viability, and the record does not support their retention in their current form, if at all." And the NAB points to the absence of references to "the advertising marketplace, the state of competition in that market, or the competition that local radio and TV stations face for vital advertising and investment dollars."

