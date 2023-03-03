AdLarge Ads PANTS

ADLARGE has added the PANTS podcast to the company’s portfolio. Produced by MELISA D. MONTS and DIAMOND MPRINT PRODUCTIONS, PANTS is hosted by KATE MOENNIG and LEISHA HAILEY, who met on set of SHOWTIME’s “The L Word” almost 20 years ago. Nationally recognized advocates in the LGBTQIA+ community, the two share their daily lives and reality as television actors that have the same challenges and struggles as we all do.

The show's name is a metaphor for their relationship, given to them by "L Word" co-star MIA KIRSCHNER, describing them as a pair of pants because, “You can’t have one leg without the other.”

“After 20 plus years of friendship, PANTS resembles what many in our community understand as a chosen family,” commented MOENNIG on the podcast announcement.

Added HAILEY, “This platform helps us connect with our 'L Word' audience on a new level. Here we can have open and honest conversations about our lives outside the show, as well as bringing the fans into the inner workings of all nine seasons of the 'L Word.' We talk about our lives, our friendship and what the evolution of that journey has been like, as well as all the things we have in common on and off the show. We are so excited to be partnering with the talented team at ADLARGE.”

Said ADLARGE CEO CATHY CSUKAS, “Partnering with KATE and LEISHA continues ADLARGE’s mission of amplifying voices in underrepresented communities within the podcast space, including the LGBTQIA+ community. The genuine friendship and real conversations shared on the podcast, bring a comfortable relatability to a passionate audience looking to authentically connect with others sharing the same human experience. PANTS is exactly the type of podcast our advertisers have been looking for.”

