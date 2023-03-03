Greg Beharrell

ALPHA MEDIA Triple A KINK/PORTLAND, OR, has added "The GREG BEHARRELL Show," which will debut on-air today and be heard weeknights from 8p-1a PT.

KINK Content Director KEN BENSON commented, "We first met GREG when he was doing afternoons at CFOX in VANCOUVER. He is one of the most unique and funniest personalities on radio. We’re focused on making KINK a lean-in experience, and GREG is the perfect guy to reinvigorate KINK PORTLAND nights with his one-of-a-kind personality.”

Added BEHARRELL, “When I heard that I am going to be working with the brilliance of KEN BENSON and MAX DUGAN on the magnificent KINK in PORTLAND, I knew that we have to start this off the right way: by issuing a self-written press release, penned in the third person which implies outside media coverage.”

