Tom Cunningham: Honored

FULFILL will host a benefit concert to combat hunger with honorees including ALL ACCESS' "SPRINGSTEEN On SUNDAY" WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/LONG BRANCH, NJ, host TOM CUNNINGHAM, SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE JUKES' JEFF KAZEE, BRIAN KIRK of BRIAN KIRK & THE JIRKS at NEW JERSEY's COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS on MAY 11th at 7:30p.

KAZEE and KIRK will perform at the event. More performers will be announced soon.

FULFILL President/CEO TRIADA STAMPAS added, “We are excited and incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to showcase these three pillars of the music community and to thank them for their support of our mission to help provide food, services, and hope to the people of MONMOUTH and OCEAN counties. We hope the community will turn out in large numbers to take part in what we know will be an incredible night filled with music and entertainment.”

Tickets go on sale beginning MARCH 10th via the COUNT BASIE website.

