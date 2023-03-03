David Lindley (Photo: davidlindley.com)

DAVID LINDLEY, the genial multi-instrumentalist who lent his talents to his own bands KALEIDOSCOPE and EL RAYO-X as well as a sideman for the likes of JACKSON BROWNE, RY COODER, BONNIE RAITT, WARREN ZEVON, CURTIS MAYFIELD, DOLLY PARTON and others, passed away after a long illness at 78.

LINDLEY's melodic acoustic string-playing was also featured on albums by BOB DYLAN, ROD STEWART, LINDA RONSTADT, JAMES TAYLOR, TERRY REID, DAVID BLUE, DAVID CROSBY and GRAHAM NASH.

From 1971-81, LINDLEY played a major role in JACKSON BROWNE's recordings and concert performances. After playing a prominent part on BROWNE’s “For Everyman” in1973 and “Late for the Sky” the following year, LINDLEY shined on his 1977 multiplatinum “Running On Empty,” playing lap steel solo on the album’s title track and sharing lead vocals with his patented falsetto on the hit cover version of MAURICE WILLIAMS’ ”Stay.” He also played on RONSTADT’s “Heart Like A Wheel” and ZEVON’s eponymous 1976 album.

JASON ISBELL tweeted, “The loss of DAVID LINDLEY is a huge one. Without his influence, my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”

Born in SAN MARINO, CA, LINDLEY grew up in a musical household, surrounded by his father’s 78 rpm records. When he was a child, Lindley started playing banjo and fiddle, becoming a five-time winner of the annual TOPANGA CANYON BANJO CONTEST. While attending LA SALLE HIGH SCHOOL in PASADENA, he formed the folk group the MAD MOUNTAIN RAMBLERS, who started playing in local folk clubs. There, he met CHRIS DARROW, forming the short-lived DRY CITY SCAT BAND before LINDLEY started dabbling in electric music. The pair reunited in KALEIDOSCOPE, a psychedelic band that released its first album, “Side Trips,” in 1967. That year, Lindley landed his first notable session work when he played a variety of instruments on LEONARD COHEN’s debut album, “Songs Of LEONARD COHEN.”

LINDLEY formed EL RAYO-X in the early '80s, playing a new wave-styled "party band," with reggae rhythms, even penning an ode to condoms, "Ram A Lamb A Man."

While he would still appear on prominent albums like BOB DYLAN’s “Under the Red Sky,” IGGY POP’s “Brick by Brick” and JOHN PRINE’s “The Missing Years,” LINDLEY pursued more esoteric interests on his own.

LINDLEY reunited with BROWNE for a tour of SPAIN in 2006, which resulted in the live album, “Love Is Strange.” That same year, BEN HARPER had him play guitar on “Both Sides Of The Gun.” LINDLEY released his last solo album, “Big Twang,” in 2007, a year in which he also scored the WERNER HERZOG documentary “Encounters At The End of the World” with frequent collaborator HENRY KAISER.

A longtime resident of CLAREMONT, CA, DAVID LINDLEY is survived by his wife, JOAN DARROW — sister of his KALEIDOSCOPE bandmate CHRIS DARROW — and their daughter, ROSANNE LINDLEY.

« see more Net News