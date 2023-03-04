$10,000 In Prizes For The Winners

TOMORROW, MARCH 7th, we will announce the finalists in 10 radio formats in the RADIO's GOT TALENT COMPETITION – they are all eligible to win their share of $10,000 that’s locked away in the vault.

These finalists will now be faced off against each other in a final round of research with fresh panels of core listeners to each of the formats. Winners will be announced during next month’s ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 at 12:50p (PT) on THURSDAY, APRIL 27th.

Register to attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, here.

RADIO's GOT TALENT is sponsored by ALL ACCESS, BENZTOWN, DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION, McVAY MEDIA, and NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES.

