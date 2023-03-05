Professor Goldstein

AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO/Founder and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN will teach a new course, "The Business of Podcasting," at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY in the FALL semester 2023. GOLDSTEIN will serve as an adjunct professor in the Music Business program of the Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions at NYU’s STEINHARDT SCHOOL OF CULTURE, EDUCATION, AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT.

“STEVE brings real-world podcast experience at a high level into the classroom and that will make for a rich student experience,” said NYU STEINHARDT Clinical Professor and Dir./Music Business Program LARRY MILLER. “NYU offers many courses in audio journalism, linear storytelling and sound design, but none on the actual business ofpodcasting, which drives over a billion dollars in revenue. By exposing our students to the structure of the podcasting segment and giving them a framework for show development, this exciting new course will help prepare the next generation of podcasting professionals.”

“I am honored to join the faculty at NYU STEINHARDT SCHOOL and bring the first full- semester college-level podcast course that focuses on the podcasting business to our students,” said GOLDSTEIN. “The mission is to stay on top of the fast-changing podcast space, and being in NEW YORK, we will introduce students to some of the top names in the field.”

A test run of the course was held in APRIL 2022, leading to the green light for the full 14-week undergraduate course.

