Wills

DAVE WILLS, the radio voice of the TAMPA BAY RAYS, died SUNDAY morning (3/5) at 58. No cause of death was immediately released, although WILLS missed the end of the 2022 season after being diagnosed while on the road with the RAYS in TORONTO with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), an arrythmia in the upper chambers of the heart.

WILLS served alongside ANDY FREED as the radio broadcasters of the RAYS since 2005 after working as studio host and backup play-by-play voice of the CHICAGO WHITE SOX in 1997-2004 and as the play-by-play broadcaster for the minor league KANE COUNTY COUGARS in 1991-95. He also reported for WMAQ-A and WMVP-A/CHICAGO.

“DAVE was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” said RAYS owner STUART STERNBERG. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the RAYS family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The RAYS canceled SUNDAY's radio broadcast of their SPRING Training game against the BALTIMORE ORIOLES; the team plans to honor WILLS in a pregame ceremony at a later date.

The Tampa Bay Rays are deeply saddened to announce the passing of longtime radio announcer Dave Wills.



A beloved figure throughout the Tampa Bay community and Major League Baseball, he will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/k9iiQOsL4u — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 5, 2023

Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/pHnHAbwL2J — Andrew Freed (@AndrewFreed33) March 5, 2023

