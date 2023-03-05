Chrisman

NASHVILLE-based ANN CHRISMAN and ANNE SAROSDY of ANN CHRISMAN PROMOTIONS are expanding into the TEXAS Country music scene. The expansion will allow the company to continue providing services to their current roster of mainstream Country artists, while also discovering new talent and opportunities in the TEXAS market. They will continue to operate out the NASHVILLE headquarters, while establishing a presence in TEXAS.

Founder CHRISMAN said, “We have seen the growth and potential of the TEXAS music scene for years, and we are thrilled to now be a part of it. Our team is dedicated to bringing our passion for Country music to TEXAS, and helping emerging artists achieve their goals.”

She added, “TEXAS has a rich history and culture when it comes to Country music, and we are eager to be a part of it. We believe that our experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the TEXAS music community, and we look forward to forging new relationships and partnerships.”

