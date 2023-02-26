Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

Congrats to REPUBLIC/MERCURY/BIG LOUD RECORDS artist MORGAN WALLEN on the release of his new album, ONE THING AT A TIME. On FRIDAY (3/3), it became SPOTIFY's most-streamed Country album in a single day by a male artist. In addition, the album also had the largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 so far.

The news and achievements happened on the same day that WALLEN performed a free pop-up concert for fans at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA in honor of the release of ONE THING AT A TIME. Those attending had to secure their tickets in person and were allowed only two. After all the tickets were dispersed within hours, WALLEN and his team made the concert available via live stream on his social media platforms so those who didn't get tickets could also see the show.

