LOTUS Sports KFFN-A (ESPN TUCSON)/TUCSON is moving the local "SPEARS & ALI" show to mornings, effective TODAY (3.6). With JUSTIN SPEARS, a sportswriter for the ARIZONA DAILY STAR, and attorney and ARIZONA BOWL Chairman ALI FARHANG moving into the AM slot, the station will fill their former afternoon position with ESPN RADIO's "CANTY & CARLIN" and "JOE & AMBER."

OM LARRY MAC said, “JUSTIN SPEARS and ALI FARHANG are big stars in TUCSON sports talk. They appeal to a large audience here in the old Pueblo. Moving to mornings will give them a big edge up on other local shows here in TUCSON. They will be able to talk about events from the night before the first thing in the morning and talk about stories across the country as they are happening.”

SPEARS said, “We’re uber-excited to make the transition into the mornings. We’ve been among the top afternoon shows in our market for several years and now we’re going to tackle another challenge in the morning. Our team is going to provide Tucsonans and ARIZONA WILDCAT fans analysis and commentary just hours after a wild ARIZONA basketball game on THURSDAY or a big-time NFL game on SUNDAY and MONDAY nights.

“Growing up, (former ESPN RADIO shows) MIKE AND MIKE and THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ were my go-to morning shows. It’s tough to fill those shoes in ARIZONA, but we promise to put out the best show ever.”

FARHANG added, ,“Very excited for the move to the morning with my good friends, caffeine, and JUSTIN. Much like the moon landing, this is a giant step for all mankind”

GM DEBBIE WAGNER said, "We are excited to have the live and local 'SPEARS AND ALI' show make the move to mornings as they deliver their unique style of conversations and interviews that are making headlines in TUCSON and beyond. Their fun, high energy show will entertain listeners with all the sports talk and updates needed to get their day started.”

