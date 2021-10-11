Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley, Metro Boomin Hold Top 2 Slots; SZA Rises; Raye/070 Shake, Rema/Selena Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot with "Flowers" for a 3rd week and is +272 spins

* METRO BOOMIN remains in the runner-up position with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE at +386 spins

* SZA is up nearly 2000 spins with "Kill Bill," up 5*-4* and +1973 spins

* RAYE enters the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, at +1317 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ enter the top 10 too, up 12*-10* with "Calm Down," up 622 spins

* COI LERAY holds at 16* with "Players," but is notably up 1000 spins

* LATTO, on a very tight chart, is up 23*-22* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, but is +1509 spins (and over 3500 in two weeks)

* MIGUEL leaps 30*-24* "Sure Thing" and is up 1386 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE leaps 31*-26* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1270 spins

* BEBE REXHA debuts at 36* with "Heart Wants What It Wants"

* HALSEY debuts at 39* with "Die 4 Me," up 392 spins

* XG debuts at 40* with "Left Right," up 145 spins

Rhythmic: SZA 'Bill' Holds #1; Raye/070 Shake Rise; Drake/21 Top 10 Again; Miley, Latto Top 15

* SZA remains #1 with "Kill Bill" and is up another 111 spins

* COI LERAY #3 with "Players," up 392 spins this week and nearly 800 over two weeks

* RAYE is nearing the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, at +367 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE have another top 10 as "Spin Bout U" moves 13*-8* and is +457 spins

* MILEY CYRUS goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "Flowers," up 229 spins

* LATTO enters the top 15 in week 2 at Rhythmic with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 23*-15* and +927 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE soars 27*-18* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" at +879 spins

* ICE SPICE leaps 36*-29* with "In Ha Mood" and is +389 spins

* VEDO x CHRIS BROWN debut at 34* with "Do You Mind" at +366 spins

* BIG BOSS VETTE debuts at 36* with "Pretty Girls Walk"

* KID CULTURE enters at 39* with "Keep It"

* TIESTO and TATE MCRAE debut at 40* with "10:35"

Urban: Chris Brown Holds Top Spot; Coi Leray Rises; Peezy, Moone Walker Top 10; Summer Walker Top 15

* CHRIS BROWN remains on top for a 2nd week with "Under The Influence"

* FINESSE2TYMES holds at 5* with "Back End" and is +420 spins

* COI LERAY has a big increase at Urban as well, up 7*-6* with "Players" at +755 spins

* PEEZY goes top 10, up 11*-8* with "2 Million Up," and is +338 spins

* Also top 10 is MOONE WALKER, up 12*-9* with "Lizzo"

* SUMMER WALKER goes top 15 as well with "Karma," rising 17*-15* and +281 spins

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 20, up 22*-19* with "Creepin'," featuring 21 SAVAGE & THE WEEKND, up 250 spins

* TYGA & CHRIS BROWN also go top 20 with "Nasty," up 23*-20* and +101 spins

* ICE SPICE vaults 40*-27* with "In Ha Mood," up 607 spins

* YOUNG DRA is up 492 spins and scores a 39*-31* jump with "Don't Understand," featuring NLE CHOPPA

* DETROIT BARBIE & JUS DONNY debut at 38* with "Pain"

* ELLA MAI enters at 39* with "This Is" at +448 spins

Hot AC: Miley Holds Top Spot; Top 10 Steady; SZA 'Nobody' Top 15; Kid Laroi Rises; Kane/Katelyn Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Flowers," up another 324 spins

* Three songs in the top 10 have over 200 spin gains

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ is at 6* with "Until I Found You" at +281 spins

* THE WEEKND holds at 7* with "Die For You," up 232 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is at 8* with "Lavender Haze," up 330 spins

* LADY GAGA is at 10* with "Bloody Mary," up 283 spins

* METRO BOOMIN is pushing toward the top 10, up 14*-12* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +457 spins

* SZA goes top 15 with "Nobody Gets Me," up 16*-15*

* THE KID LAROI is +441 spins and up 20*-16* with "Love Again"

* KANE & KATELYN BROWN is top 20, up 22*-20* with "Thank God"

* PINK goes 26*-23* with "TRUSTFALL," up 453 spins

* NIALL HORAN vaults 34*-24* with "Heaven," up 647 spins

* JASON MRAZ leaps 29*-26* with "I Feel Like Dancing," up 371 spins

* BEBE REXHA is +230 spins and leaps 35*-32* with "Heart Wants What It Wants"

* COI LERAY debuts at 36* with "Players"

* AVA DELLA PIETRA enters at 39* with "Happy For You"

* MORGAN WALLEN enters at 40* with "Last Night"

Active Rock: Bad Omens New #1; Linkin Park Runner Up; Shinedown Top 5; Pop Evil, Daughtry/Lzzy Hale Top 10

* BAD OMENS take over the top spot with "Just Pretend," moving 2*-1* and +179 spins

* LINKIN PARK are are the new runner up with "Lost," moving 3*-2* and +144 spins

* SHINEDOWN go top 5 with "Dead Don't Die," up 8*-5* and is +158 spins

* POP EVIL go top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)," up 82 spins

* DAUGHTRY also hits the top 10, moving 13*-10* with "Separate Ways," featuring LZZY HALE, and is +106 spins

* I PREVAIL go top 15 with "Deep End," up 16*-15*

* DAYSEEKER go top 20 and move 22*-19* with "Without Me"

* A huge debut at 20* for GODSMACK with "Soul On Fire" at +396 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE leaps 27*-21* with "A Thousand Shades," up 100 spins

* FALL OUT BOY go 28*-22* with "Love From The Other Side," up 91 spins

* THE HU are +117 and up 29*-23* with "This Is Mongol," up 117 spins

* STORY OF THE YEAR debut at 37* with "War"

* JARED JAMES NICHOLS enters at 40* with "Down The Drain"

Alternative: Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park Remain 1-2; Lovely The Band Top 3; Gorillaz, Rosa Linn Top 15; Revivalists Soar

* FALL OUT BOY hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Love From The Other Side" at +187 spins

* LINKIN PARK remain at 2* with "Lost," up 333 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND are now top 3 with "Sail Away," up 4*-3*

* GORILLAZ are top 15, moving 17*-14* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, and +161 spins

* ROSA LINN goes top 15 with "SNAP"

* THE REVIVALISTS vault 28*-16* with "Kid," up 415 spins

* BEABADOOBEE move 30*-24* with "The Perfect Pair," up 109 spins

* LOVEJOY debut at 33* with "Call Me What You Like," up 120 spins

* DIRTY HEADS are back and enter at 35* with "Rescue Me," up 275 spins

* CHVRCHES enter at 36* with "Over" at +125 spins

* CAROLINE POLACHEK debuts at 39* with "Welcome To My Island"

Triple A: Death Cab New #1; Dave Matthews Top 5; Lone Bellow, Depeche Mode Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE take over the top spot with "Pepper," moving 2*-1* and +49 spins

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND goes top 5, up 7*-5* with "Madman's Eyes"

* LONE BELLOW enters the top 10, up 11*-8* with "Honey" at +60 spins

* DEPECHE MODE also goes top 10 with "Ghosts Again," rising 12*-10* and +51 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS vault into the top 15, up 21*-13* with "Kid" and +92 spins

* THEE SACRED SOULS also go top 15 with "Love Is The Way"

* BECK goes top 20, up 22*-16* with "Thinking About You" and is +84 spins

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS debut at 27* with "Wolf"

* YOUNG THE GIANT enter at 29* with "No Reason"

* WILDER WOODS come on at 30* with "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)"

