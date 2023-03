New Affiliates

Syndicated program NEW JACK RADIO WITH djKAZ has picked up two new digital streaming affiliates, BRISTOL, TN-based 106.5 TRI'S JAMZ (a/k/a WPMK-DB) and RIVERVIEW, FL-based www.wbobradio.live.

For information on NEW JACK RADIO WITH djKAZ reach out to MIKE TYLER at FISHNET SYNDICATION at dallasmt@aol.com or KAZ NASCIMENTO at kaz@newjackradio.net.





