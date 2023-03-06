Free Webinars

NUVOODOO MEDIA is rolling out the findings of its VOODOOVISION study in free webinars this month, and in the company's latest blog post, it offers data showing broadcast radio is most competitive with podcasts and Digital Service Providers (DSPs) when consumers are in vehicles.

The study showed that broadcast FM/AM radio remains the top audio entertainment preference for morning commuters at 19% of the sample, followed closely by podcasts. The numbers tighten for afternoon commutes.

More details of the VOODOOVISION STUDY will be explored in the live webinars offered TODAY (3/6) at 9a (PT)/12p (ET) and on MARCH 21st at 11a (PT)/2p (ET); register here. Attendees can ask questions about the data. A recorded version of the presentation will be provided for registrants.

