LONDON-based music royalty platform company AUDOO has named PEERMUSIC European President NIGEL ELDERTON as Chairman.

ELDERTON said, “The AUDOO mission is worthy, and its technology highly impressive. Improving the licensing landscape and removing barriers to royalty processes is vital in rebalancing money that should be reaching music creators and performers -- AUDOO tech aids efficiency in these processes.

“Early adopters are showing improvement in the accuracy of data collection and, ultimately, more of those owed will receive their optimum public performance payments. As a publisher representing the best interests of songwriters and a long-time colleague within PROs, I look forward to working alongside (CEO) RYAN (EDWARDS) and the AUDOO team to advance this element of our industry.”

EDWARDS said, “Having NIGEL join is an honour -- a true champion of the songwriter and music industry with unparalleled experience and expertise. We are excited to benefit from his guidance and continue on the mission of revolutionising the public performance royalties space worldwide.”

