Dorian Kweller

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, and friends of recording artist and founder of THE NOISE COMPANY, BEN KWELLER, who recently lost his 16 year old son DORIAN KWELLER in a car accident.

KWELLER posted on his INSTAGRAM account, “There is no way that I can be typing this, but I am… Our son DORIAN ZEV KWELLER was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend, the kindest, gentle soul and friend to all.”

A GOFUNDME account has been set up to cover the costs of DORIAN’s memorial. Go here to donate.





