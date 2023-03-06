Moving

AUDACY is swapping frequencies for News-Talk WYRD-F (106.3 WORD) and AC WSPA-F (MAGIC 98.9)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC, starting MARCH 28th. The News-Talk format will move to the stronger 98.9 FM signal as "NEWS/TALK 98.9 WORD," retaining the WYRD-F calls, while MAGIC's AC format will go to the smaller 106.3 signal as MAGIC 106.3, also retaining its WSPA-F calls.

"We are committed to delivering quality audio and content with our massive reach to our audiences,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “There is a tremendous demand for news/talk content in the GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG-ANDERSON-ASHEVILLE area. The signal flip allows us to maximize our reach even further across the region and more broadly meet the needs of our listeners and advertisers across the CAROLINAS.”

