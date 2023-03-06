Crawford (Photo: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has promoted LAUREN CRAWFORD from Marketing Mgr. to Sr. Marketing Mgr. In her new role, she will manage projects for the label group’s roster of artists including JIMMIE ALLEN, CHASE RICE, DUSTIN LYNCH, CRAIG MORGAN, FRANK RAY and more. She will continue to report to BMG’s EVP/ Recorded Music JOJAMIE HAHR.

CRAWFORD joined the label from CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP in 2021, where she handled projects for artists such as: CODY CARNES, KARI JOBE, CHRIS TOMLIN, WE THE KINGDOM and more. Prior to CAPITOL, she worked for NASHVILLE’s annual PILGRIMAGE MUSIC FESTIVAL, driving its marketing initiatives and overseeing the festival’s administration.

HAHR said, “LAUREN has continuously elevated within her role on our marketing team through her creativity, initiative, and strategic thinking. We are thrilled to have her as a crucial part of the BBR MUSIC GROUP family.”

