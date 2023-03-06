Rossington (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON, the last surviving founding member of the legendary Southern rock band, has died, the band announced on their official FACEBOOK page SUNDAY evening. He was 71. No cause of death was given.

The band's FACEBOOK page posted this: "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, GARY ROSSINGTON. GARY is now with his SKYNYRD brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep DALE, MARY, ANNIE and the entire ROSSINGTON family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

ROSSINGTON's death comes just five months before LYNYRD SKYNYRD is set to begin "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" with ZZ TOP starting JULY 21st.

