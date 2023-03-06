5 New Service Dogs For Vets

HUBBARD RADIO's Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO's THE SHERMAN & TINGLE SHOW has raised over $78K with their 6th Annual GIVE A VET A PET campaign. THE SHERMAN & TINGLE SHOW, in partnership with the AMERICAN VETERANS SERVICE DOG ACADEMY (AVSDA), set out to raise funds to help provide service dogs to local veterans suffering from PTSD. The costs associated with providing each service dog total $15,000.

This year's fundraiser raised enough money to pair five separate service dogs with veterans who would greatly benefit from the positive effects, emotional support and companionship these dogs provide.

BRIAN SHERMAN and STEVE TINGLE said in a joint statement, "Score another victory for The Drive faithful who yet again came through for deserving veterans and the AVSDA. The level of compassion within our classic rock audience is truly remarkable."

