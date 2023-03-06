Grace

CURB RECORDS has officially announced the signing of singer-songwriter HARPER GRACE. The TEXAS native and AMERICAN IDOL alum has also signed with WME and JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT, and will release her first original song, "Sparkle," on MARCH 17th.

"We are thrilled to welcome HARPER GRACE to our wonderful roster of artists," said CURB Chairman MIKE CURB. "CURB has seen great things from her as a songwriter, and we are excited to be part of her future as an artist."

GRACE added, "Can’t put into words how surreal this opportunity is. I’m in complete awe that something I’ve dreamt about as a little girl is coming to pass in this moment. I’m forever grateful to be part of the CURB family, joined by the amazing teams at JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT and WME. I thank GOD for continuing to open doors and opportunities, and I’m looking forward to continuing to share my story and my music."

GRACE's initial experience in the spotlight came at just 11 years old when her first public performance of the national anthem didn’t go as planned, eliciting widespread criticism from an array of online observers and media outlets. Seven years later, she redeemed herself by returning to the same stadium and nailing a version of the patriotic song. She turned the experience into a song, "Oh Say Can You See."

