Top 10

The top seven remained in place atop MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the ninth week of 2023 (FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 5), with iHEARTRADIO promos leading the rankings and UPSIDE, PROGRESSIVE, BABBEL, ZIPRECRUITER, INDEED, and CRICKET in the next six slots, leading all paid advertisers. GRAINGER, BOOST MOBILE, and DISCOVER supplanted JACKSON HEWITT, THE HOME DEPOT, and MACY'S in the final three slots.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 99250 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 63491)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 54539)

4. BABBEL (#4; 46737)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 46682)

6. INDEED (#6; 30815)

7. CRICKET (#7; 30639)

8. GRAINGER (--); 29344)

9. BOOST MOBILE (#11; 27208)

10. MACY'S (--; 26676)

« see more Net News