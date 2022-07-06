Lopez

Last summer, it was announced that MARIO LOPEZ was heading up the search for performers to relaunch the PUERTO RICAN boy band MENUDO (NET NEWS 7/7). Virtual castings and in-person auditions began last AUGUST.

The identity of the group members has been a closely guarded secret by LOPEZ and MENUDO PRODUCTIONS' ANGEL ZAMORA, who stated, "Everyone involved in this project, including the producers, choreographers, photographers, vocal coaches and management, were required to sign NDAs and go through background checks to assure both the safety and anonymity of the boys. Each of the boys are extremely talented, and they are now ready to usher in a new era of Latin pop for the global music market.”

LOPEZ added, "The five boys we selected gelled together instantly, and the music they've created has exceeded all of our expectations. I think we have several massive hits, and I'm more excited than ever to introduce these boys to the world in two weeks."

MENUDO’s first single, “Mi Amore”, will be released by MISTAR ENTERTAINMENT and distributed worldwide by THE ORCHARD in both English and Spanish language versions to coincide with the group’s debut MONDAY, MARCH 20 on ABC-TV's GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

