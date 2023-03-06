Coverage

TUNEIN will stream play-by-play coverage of the WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC, starting TODAY (3/7) through MARCH 21st in the U.S., TAIWAN, and JAPAN.

“Baseball has long surpassed simply being AMERICA’s National Pastime into becoming a beloved sport globally. The WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC is a testament to the impact that baseball has had on the world,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “TUNEIN is proud to be able to open up that access to every fan who can listen, not only to this event but the entire MLB season.”

