Radiothon

BEASLEY Gospel WDMK-HD2-W252BX-W260CB (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK) raised $68,727 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in its 2023 NATIONAL URBAN RADIO CARES FOR ST. JUDE KID’S RADIOTHON on THURSDAY (3/2). The 17-hour event was hosted by RANDI MYLES.

"I am always amazed by the generosity of our DETROIT listeners,” said MYLES. “They hear the message, they see the vision and they respond with love. I am also thankful to our amazing team here at BEASLEY DETROIT, who have wrapped their arms around my passion and have made it theirs too."

