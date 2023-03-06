Scales (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former CHICAGO CUBS second baseman BOBBY SCALES has been tapped as radio analyst for about 40 DETROIT TIGERS games this season, reports MLIVE.COM.

SCALES, a native of DETROIT suburb SOUTHFIELD, has been working in MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL for the LOS ANGELES ANGELS and PITTSBURGH PIRATES since his playing career ended. He will handle mostly road games; longtime TIGERS announcer JIM PRICE has cut his traveling schedule due to health issues, with a rotation of fill-ins handling road broadcasts alongside play-by-play voice DAN DICKERSON.

The TIGERS air on a network headed by AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT.

« see more Net News