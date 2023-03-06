Lineup Announced

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has announced the lineup for AMAZON MUSIC PRESENTS: COUNTRY HEAT at CRS 2023. This year's show includes a headline performance by CHRIS YOUNG, along with sets from AVERY ANNA, DALTON DOVER, MEGAN MORONEY and DYLAN SCHNEIDER. The event will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 13th, from 6:30p-8:30p (CT), in the BROADWAY PERFORMANCE HALL at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, and will close out the first day of CRS 2023.

"We’re thrilled to bring 'Country Heat' back to CRS this year," said MICHELLE TIGARD KAMMERER, the Head of Country for AMAZON MUSIC. "We’ve curated a lineup leading with superstar CHRIS YOUNG, and featuring four stars on the rise who were also selected as '2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch' by our programming team, and we can’t wait for attendees to watch."

CRS is taking place MARCH 13th-15th at the OMNI. Click here for registration and information.

« see more Net News