Richardson

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS is hiring JEREMIAH RICHARDSON as APD/MD/Imaging. RICHARDSON comes from STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP where he has served as National CCM Brand Manager, APD, Imaging Director and MD for Contemporary Christian KXOJ/TULSA and CCM sister stations around the country.



KLTY PD MIKE PRENDERGAST said "JEREMIAH is everything I've been looking for in this position. He has extensive experience in CCM, APD and MD experience with KXOJ and his imaging skills are amazing. He's also done every air shift in the book and will be a great utility player for us filling in for middays and afternoons. He'll be a great addition to the team here at KLTY!"



RICHARDSON shared, "My wife and two young children are excited to explore life in DFW. I'm honored to join the KLTY team and do my part to help Mike and the team win the day, every day."



His first day at KLTY is MONDAY (3/20).

