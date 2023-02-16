Crosby

On the heels of signing a publishing deal with 50 EGG MUSIC (NET NEWS 2/16) Country singer-songwriter LOGAN CROSBY has signed with UTA for worldwide representation. The GEORGIA native rose to prominence as a result of a string of successful videos on TIKTOK and other social media platforms, which drew the attention of thousands of followers.

CROSBY appeared on ABC's "Claim To Fame" in 2022, where he came in second, revealing himself to be the cousin of JASON ALDEAN. He continues to release new music, including his latest single, "After All." He is set to hit the road on MEGAN MORONEY's "Pistol Made Of Roses" tour in APRIL.

