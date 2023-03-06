Finalists Will Compete For Cash!

Congratulations to our RADIO’s GOT TALENT FINALISTS! Among hundreds of entries, this group made it through the first round of research in each of the ten format categories. Groups of at least 100 respondents, screened as core listeners to the formats, rated each of the entries.

These finalists will now face off against each other in a final round of research with fresh panels of core listeners to each of the formats. Winners will be announced during next month’s ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on THURSDAY, APRIL 27th at 12:50p (PT). There is a total $10,000 in the vault to win.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES used its proprietary software and systems and randomly selected paid respondents and evaluated all eligible entries for their entertainment value. At least 100 screened respondents across the U.S. evaluated each valid submission to reveal what on-air talent listeners like best in each category.

The RADIO's GOT TALENT contest is open to radio programs and personalities of multiple formats and experience levels. Must be 18 years or older to enter. It includes Internet radio talent and shows, as well as broadcast radio talent and shows.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER said, “Our RADIO’s GOT TALENT campaign had a really strong turnout, with hundreds of entrants from 10 formats. The quality of talent that got involved was very impressive with a lot of new names surfacing. We’ll announce the winners as part of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 at 12:50p (PT) on THURSDAY, APRIL 27th. Register to attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, here.”

RADIO's GOT TALENT is sponsored by ALL ACCESS, BENZTOWN, DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION, McVAY MEDIA, and NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES.

And now, here are our finalists:

AC/Hot AC *

DEANNA, JUSTIN, HOLLYWOOD KYLE – KYIS/OKLAHOMA CITY

JACK ELLIOTT & RON WILLIAMS – WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE

JEFF WICKER & REBECCA WILDE – WTVR (MIX 98.1)/RICHMOND

JOHN MOUG & ANGIE MORALES – KPLZ/SEATTLE

LOGAN & SADIE – WINK/FT. MYERS, FL

*Fewer than 5 indicate multiple segments were Top 5. Entries in multiple formats were allowed.

Alternative *

DAVE LEVORA AND DARREN PITRA – KQCJ/QUAD CITIES, IA

ED ROBINSON - RADIO FELICIAN UNIVERSITY/RUTHERFORD, NJ

JOHN MOUG & ANGIE MORALES – KPLZ/SEATTLE

MARCY MARTINO – KYRK/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX,

REBECCA CLARK-DUCKWORTH – WVUB/ VINCENNES, IN

*Fewer than 5 indicate multiple segments were Top 5. Entries in multiple formats were allowed.

Classic Hits/Adult Hits *

@KADENRADIO NIGHTS -- KOOL (BIG 94.5)/PHOENIX, AZ

ALAN DARSEN/JONATHAN KING - WMBG (THE BURG)/WILLIAMSBURG, VA

ANDRE DOC WILLIAMS/ANTHONY CRUZ - WXIR/ROCHESTER, NY

COOP – WOGL (BIG 98.1)/PHILADELPHIA

JUST ME, JAYBEAU! – WROR/BOSTON

Contemporary Christian

DOUG GRIFFIN/JAYME SUMMERS -- WFHH

JULIE PIERCE – WEEC (HOPE 100.7)

MATT PELISHEK, AARON PERLMAN – WAXL (88.3 LIFE-FM)

PASTOR PHIL JACKSON - HOLY CULTURE RADIO

REYNA DEJAVOU YOUNG - HOLY CULTURE RADIO

Country

BO STEVENS – WSLC (94.69 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE

BROOKS (TALENT)/BILL (LISTENER) KBAY/SAN FRANCISCO

DYLAN HUNTER – KOYN/PARIS, TX

J.R. JAUS/LAUNA PHILLIPS/KEVIN EBEL WQYK/TAMPA

LEA FOUNTAIN - WXRS/SWAINSBORO, GA

Hip Hop/Urban *

ANDRE DOC WILLIAMS/DJ NONNY NONN/JAZZ/HUFF/SHAMON/DAVID REESE – WXIR/ROCHESTER, NY

CAIN MCCOY – KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES

DANIE B (ALYSSA BARNES)/KEVIN KON (KEVIN CONN)/CJ (CLINT ROBINSON) – Formerly WPYO/ORLANDO

LB JOHNSON/DOGG JOHNSON/KEISHA THOMAS – KYLZ (HUSTLE 101.3)/ALBUQUERQUE

MARIO J - WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING, MI

*Fewer than 5 indicate multiple segments were Top 5. Entries in multiple formats were allowed.

News/Talk

ARI HOFFMAN – KVI/SEATTLE

ARI HOFFMAN/MIKE SEIBERT – KVI/SEATTLE

BLOVE_LIVE IS BRIAN WILSON. CONTEST CUT FEATURING RICKY TANN – WDCC/SANFORD, NC

JT THOMPSON/LEANNE THOMPSON - WACV/MONTGOMERY, AL & WCGO A&FM/CHICAGO

RIZZO AND JEFF – WAIO/ROCHESTER, NY

Rock/Classic Rock

AMANDA ICE HABROWSKI – KYMT (93.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/LAS VEGAS

JASON (DREW) HILTON -- KQXR/BOISE

KATHY VOGEL – WONE/DAYTON

MICHELE AMABILE – WWZY/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ

STUCK & GUNNER--DON STUCK AND DAVE GUNN – WFBQ (Q95)/INDIANAPOLIS

Top 40/CHR *

JAY R THE SUPERSTAR – RADIO 1 UAE

KRISTIN MONICA (SHOW HOST)/LIZ DELGROSSO (GUEST FOR THE SEGMENT) – KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO

KIANA SINGH – WBLI/LONG ISLAND

TANYA, BROOKE, AND MIKE – WMXZ (MIX 95.9)/CHARLESTON, SC

KIANA SINGH – WBLI/LONG ISLAND

*Fewer than 5 indicate multiple segments were Top 5. Entries in multiple formats were allowed.

Sports *

1-KJ CARSON – WEEI/BOSTON

1-KJ CARSON/2-JOE BRAVERMAN (WEEI SHOW PRODUCER ON TALK BREAK, NOT IN ACTUAL SONG PARODY) – WEEI/BOSTON

RICHARD ANSELMO/GARY AYD (HOST) – CAVE TALK RADIO/MIDDLETOWN, NY

*Fewer than 5 indicate multiple segments were Top 5. Entries in multiple formats were allowed.

We'll see you at 12:50p (PT) on THURSDAY, APRIL 27th at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 for the winners of RADIO's GOT TALENT.

