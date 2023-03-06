Raising Over $1M For Children's Hospital

The 11th Annual HOLSTON VALLEY BROADCASTING RADIOTHON in KINGSPORT, TENNESSEE has brought in a record $1,012,518 to benefit the NISWONGER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, a regional facility based in JOHNSON CITY, TN. that services 29 counties in four states, and more donations were still being collected.

The radiothon was held on MARCH 2-3 on AC WTFM (98.5), Classic Hits WVEK (CLASSIC HITS 102.7), Active Rock WRZK (95.9 THE HOG), Classic Hits WVEK (102.7), and Sports WKPT-A (ESPN TRI-CITIES)/KINGSPORT-JOHNSON CITY, TN-BRISTOL, TN-VA (TRI-CITIES, TN-VA).

HOLSTON VALLEY BROADCASTING President DAVID WIDENER said, “It has been such an honor to see our staff, our listeners, the corporate community, and many volunteers come together over the past eleven years raising millions of dollars for the region’s sick children and the only children’s hospital in our area.”

