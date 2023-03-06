Falco

Network radio pro SUE FALCO has departed WESTWOOD ONE, where she has been Dir./Affiliate Sales, Music & Entertainment since JULY of 2021. The move was part of the company's continuing restructuring. Before that, she had been Sr. Dir./Affiliate Relations at UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS, where she worked for a decade in a role that included Country Format Captain for the company's Country programs and services. She has more than 25 years of experience in the field, and her most recent job had been her second stint at WESTWOOD ONE, where she previously worked as Regional Manager of Affiliate Sales.

Other prior experience includes time as Country Music Editor with LAUNCH RADIO NETWORKS and National Account Sales Manager for BDS. She is on the hunt for her next opportunity, and can be reached at Suefalcojaxfan@gmail.com, or by phone at (516) 316-1022.

