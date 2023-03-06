Held At Woodstock

The inaugural CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL will be held at the BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS in BETHEL, NY, the historic site of the 1969 WOODSTOCK MUSIC & ARTS FAIR on AUGUST 19-20. The LUMINEERS, TYLER CHILDERS, THE WAR ON DRUGS, and BAND OF HORSES are among the 22 acts scheduled to appear on two stages.

Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (WEDNESDAY 3/8) at 10a (ET), which includes the shows and camping options. You can see more details here.

