Larry Millspaugh

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to SHOW DOG NASHVILLE Dir./Southwest Regional Promotion and TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME 2020 inductee GREG SAX on the loss of his father, LARRY FRED MILLSPAUGH, who died on MARCH 2nd at the age of 86. He was laid to rest YESTERDAY (3/5) in GODLEY, TX.

SAX shared on FACEBOOK, "I was honored to deliver his eulogy. He was my hero and my best friend. He’s living out his eternal life now in his prime with JESUS! Never sick, never in pain, never burdened by the ills that so often beset us in mortality."

See the obituary here, and send sympathies to SAX here.

« see more Net News