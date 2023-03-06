Coming To The Catskills 9/15 & 9/16

WEEZER, JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD, DINOSAUR JR., PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, and ALBERT HAMMOND, JR. are among those scheduled to perform at the CAVE MOUNTAIN CATSKILLS MUSIC FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 15th-16th at WINDHAM MOUNTAIN in NEW YORK. The festival is being promoted by BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS and CRUSH MUSIC.

BROOKLYN MADE President/CEO ANTHONY MAKES said, “We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this exciting new festival. When CRUSH MUSIC's BOB McLYNN came to me with this idea, it was a no-brainer to jump in and partner on this amazing event. We can't wait to present this festival to all of NEW YORK’s incredible music fans this fall.”

McLYNN added, "We're thrilled to bring this amazing lineup of talented artists to the CATSKILLS. WINDHAM MOUNTAIN is the perfect location for a music festival, and we can't wait to see everyone come together for a weekend of great music, food, and fun."

