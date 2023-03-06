Shania Twain (Photo: Louie Banks / Cumulus Media)

CUMULUS MEDIA will launch the first Adult Contemporary installment of its new multi-week audio series, "Your Music First," featuring SHANIA TWAIN’s newest single, “Giddy Up!," the opening track of her new, sixth album, QUEEN OF ME, her first record since 2017, and debut for REPUBLIC RECORDS. The series will air across 21 of the company’s AC radio stations. The campaign launched last month, and takes listeners behind the scenes of new music from the biggest stars in different formats, including AC, Alternative, Top 40, Country, Hot AC, Rock and Urban.

The shows feature exclusive artist commentary on the song, with artists revealing different aspects of their song’s personal meaning, the inspiration behind the music, and insights on their life and career. As previously reported, THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist THOMAS RHETT's “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” was the initial "Your Music First" feature, broadcasting across 47 of CUMULUS MEDIA's Country stations in markets nationally (NET NEWS 2/6).

Commented REPUBLIC RECORDS SVP/Adult Formats MANNY SIMON, “We’re thrilled to partner with CUMULUS MEDIA on their 'Your Music First' campaign. With a musical icon like SHANIA TWAIN and the power of CUMULUS, listeners from around the country will be able to experience her exciting new music including 'Giddy Up!'"

Added CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Music Partnerships GREG FREY, “As an international icon, SHANIA is the perfect artist for our 'Your Music First' campaign. This will bring her infectious new song to our listeners – paired with her exclusive comments about the song, what it means to her, and her thoughts on her career and life. Through 'Your Music First,' and in partnership with SHANIA and our friends at REPUBLIC RECORDS, we’re able to showcase new music in a fresh, unique way for our listeners and SHANIA’s fans.”

SHANIA will kick off her QUEEN OF ME tour on FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at SPOKANE ARENA in WASHINGTON, and makes stops across NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE in VANCOUVER, DENVER, LOS ANGELS, NEW YORK, LONDON, DUBLIN and more before wrapping up on NOVEMBER 14th at ROGERS ARENA in VANCOUVER, BC.

