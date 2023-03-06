-
KLTY/Dallas Adds Penny Faulkner To Nights
by Todd Stach
March 7, 2023
SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS welcomes PENNY FAULKNER to nights. FAULKNER has been doing evenings on SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH)/ATLANTA for many years, and has enjoyed success with nationally syndicated KEEP THE FAITH that's heard overnights on KLTY. She'll voice track a KLTY specific and locally-sounding show from her home in ATLANTA.
PD MIKE PRENDERGAST said, "PENNY has had a lot of success on our sister station WFSH in ATLANTA and we're super excited to have her on KLTY!"
FAULKNER started MONDAY (3/6).