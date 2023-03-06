Harper

FAITH COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KSOS (SOS RADIO NETWORK)/LAS VEGAS has promoted CHALMER HARPER to PD. HARPER has been SOS MD/Afternoons since 2019 (NET NEWS 4/4/2019). Prior to SOS, HARPER served for ten years as GM/Mornings at RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian KWND (88.3 THE WIND)/SPRINGFIELD, MO.



THE KSOS PD job became open when SCOTT HERROLD departed for HOPE MEDIA GROUP's Chief of Programming for Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON and WAYFM NETWORK in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/4/2023).



HARPER shared, “It's an immense honor to be named PD at SOS RADIO. I am beyond grateful. With confidence in GOD’s grace and goodness, I am excited to continue the over-50-years of rich history of this ministry, loving and serving the areas where SOS is heard.”



Pres. BRAD STALEY added, “We’ve love having CHALMER working with us at SOS. His energy, creativity, and passion are going to take SOS into the next half-century!”

