Unfounded fears of gunfire at a concert in ROCHESTER, NY featuring MEMPHIS rap stars GLORILLA and FINESSE2TYMES, sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives.

The performers had just finished performing SUNDAY night at ROCHESTER's MAIN STREET ARMORY when people exiting began to surge dangerously.

Police found three badly injured women in the auditorium. One, identified as ROHNDESIA BELTON, 33, of BUFFALO, died at the hospital. The others, both 35, from ROCHESTER and SYRACUSE, were in critical condition MONDAY. Seven additional people were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GLORILLA ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” the police chief stated.

While there is no evidence of gunfire, police are investigating several possible causes of the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

GLORILLA, whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with HITKIDD was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is OK.”

Built from 1905 to 1907 and initially used by the U.S. ARMY, the armory hosted sporting events throughout the 20th century before being shut down for several years starting in the late 1990s, partly because it lacked a fire suppression system at the time.

It reopened after extensive renovations and began hosting concerts and other events in 2005. The main arena is meant to have a capacity of about 5,000 people, and the city fire marshal will work with police to determine whether that capacity was exceeded SUNDAY

The venue’s next scheduled show, a SATURDAY performance by the rapper A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, has been canceled.

