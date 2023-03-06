Syndicating Erickson

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA midday host ERICK ERICKSON is going into national syndication by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. "THE ERICK ERICKSON SHOW" has been airing on CMG sister News-Talk stations WDBO-A-W297BB/ORLANDO; WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE; KRMG-A-F/TULSA; WHIO-A-F/DAYTON; and WGAU-A-W254CJ/ATHENS, GA and is now being offered nationwide through COMPASS.

ERICKSON said, “We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our growth and are so appreciative of our friends and partners who have supported us."

Show advisor JOHN McCONNELL said, “In the four years I’ve worked with ERICK, I’ve been astounded by his talent, his understanding of media and the marketplace and his ability to build a business. He is true to his beliefs, does not conform to the talking points, is thoroughly refreshing and it is for those reasons he is often the most-listened-to local talk show host in the U.S. Moving to the bigger stage, he will bring tremendous success to those that join him.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO PETER KOSANN added, “At a critical time in our nation’s history and just as the public starts to turn their attention to the upcoming Presidential election cycle, we are thrilled to bring ERICK ERICKSON to the national stage. He is a winner by every metric and we are lucky to call him our friend and colleague.”

