Syndicating Erick Erickson Show

"The ERICK ERICKSON Show" has been launched into national syndication in partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

Said ERICKSON, “We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of our growth and are so appreciative of our friends and partners who have supported us."

ERICKSON has been a fixture on WSB/ATLANTA for more than a decade, recently announcing a multi-year contract extension with COX MEDIA GROUP to continue on weekdays, NOON to 3p (ET).

Said show advisor JOHN McCONNELL, “In the four years I’ve worked with ERICK, I’ve been astounded by his talent, his understanding of media and the marketplace and his ability to build a business. He is true to his beliefs, does not conform to the talking points, is thoroughly refreshing and it is for those reasons he is often the most-listened-to local talk show host in the U.S. Moving to the bigger stage, he will bring tremendous success to those that join him.”

Added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO/founder PETER KOSANN, “At a critical time in our nation’s history and just as the public starts to turn their attention to the upcoming Presidential election cycle, we are thrilled to bring ERICK ERICKSON to the national stage. He is a winner by every metric and we are lucky to call him our friend and colleague.”

