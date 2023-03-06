Adjusting Dividend Rate

TORONTO-based CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.'s Board Of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per Class B non-voting participating share and $0.02875 per Class A participating share, payable on MARCH 31st to shareholders of record at the close of business on MARCH 15th. A revised dividend payment schedule has also been adopted.

The foregoing dividends are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (CANADA) and any similar provincial legislation.

CORUS will be adopting a new dividend rate and payment schedule, following a review of the company's capital allocation policy by the Board of Directors.

Effective MARCH 31st, CORUS' annual dividend rate will be reduced to $0.12 per Class B Share and $0.115 per Class A Share, in line with both the Company's long-term goal of maintaining a dividend yield in excess of 2.5% and current industry peer benchmarks.

The dividend payment schedule will be changed to more closely align with the end of each fiscal quarter. The third quarter fiscal 2023 dividend will be paid on MARCH 31st. Afterwardsm a revised dividend payment schedule will be adopted with expected quarterly payment dates shifting to AUGUST, NOVEMBER, FEBRUARY and MAY (from JUNE, SEPTEMBER, DECEMBER and MARCH), with any such dividend declarations being subject to Board approval.

Said CORUS Executive Chair HEATHER SHAW, "Our Board has always taken a prudent approach to capital allocation, which is designed to position the company for long-term value creation. We recognize that a market-competitive dividend is important to our shareholders and this remains a key priority as we navigate current macroeconomic factors. While we continue to make strategic investments in the business to drive future growth, this redeployment of capital from dividends is expected to be directed to debt repayment."

