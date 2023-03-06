Giving In Des Moines

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KHKI (NASH-FM) and Classic Rock KGGO/DES MOINES have raised $77,900 in donations from station listeners for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL during their annual radiothon. The two-day on-air and online fundraiser was held on both stations FEBRUARY 22nd and 23rd.

CUMULUS DES MOINES VP/Market Manager JACK TADDEO commented, “Regardless of economic headwinds felt by donors this year, NASH-FM and KGGO listeners came through again for the children and families of Iowans who rely on ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.”

Added NASH-FM PD ANDREW VONAHNEN, “Over the two-day radiothon, our staff delivered the message and mission of ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL to the people of CENTRAL IOWA. And we are heartened, again, by the generous response from our fans.”

KGGO PD CHAD TAYLOR said, “I continue to be impressed by the generosity shown by CENTRAL IOWANS toward ST. JUDE every year. We are fortunate to have such a strong base of support from 95 KGGO listeners.”

(L-r): 95 KGGO’s “B-Sox” (PM Drive), Nash-FM 97.3’s Tim White (PM Drive), and “Danger & Lindsay” (Nash FM 97.3 Morning Drive team).





