Looking For You!

AUDACY/HOUSTON has a full-time APD/on-air opportunity. The question is: Are you who AUDACY is looking for to join their team?



Qualifications : Creativity, innovation and organization required. Our crew is local (including an award-winning live morning show) and we are all in it to win it - so leadership through teamwork is important. Music scheduling and production skills required and this position includes on-air.



Whether you're a large market vet or a hungry small city rockstar looking for the opportunity to shine, if you think you have the right vibe, then make sure to connect.

No calls or emails please. Check all of the details about this job and apply directly here.

AUDACY is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

« see more Net News