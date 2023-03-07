Leeds Exits After 18 Years

Among the layoffs at SIRIUSXM on MONDAY (NET NEWS 3/6) was longtime VP/Talent and Industry Affairs STEVE LEEDS.

LEEDS joined SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO from the SVP/Promotion post at VIRGIN RECORDS in 2004 and developed the satellite service's artist-branded channels while bringing in celebrity talent. Among the industry veteran's many label stops were UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP/MOTOWN/REPUBLIC, ISLAND RECORDS, POLYGRAM, BLACKHEART RECORDS, MCA, and ATLANTIC/ATCO; he played a major role in music television with stints at MTV and WWHT-TV-WSNL-TV (U68)/NEW YORK.

LEEDS can be reached at steve@stevenleeds.com.

« back to Net News