March 27th

P!NK, COLDPLAY, KELLY CLARKSON, KEITH URBAN, PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, MUNI LONG, and CODY JOHNSON will be performing at the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, MONDAY, MARCH 27th.

The awards show, to air on FOX, will also feature a live performance by COLDPLAY from BRAZIL; TAYLOR SWIFT will receive the iHEARTRADIO Innovator Award and P!INK will be this year's recipient of the iHEARTRADIO Icon Award.

Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency, and Favorite Use of a Sample.

See a full list of categories at iHeartRadio.com/awards.

