New Firm

"DYING FOR SEX" podcast host and producer NIKKI BOYER has formed DYING FOR MEDIA, a podcast production company, with LEMONADA MEDIA distributing the new firm's first slate of podcasts.

BOYER said, "DYING FOR MEDIA was formed in honor of my friend MOLLY KOCHAN, whose bravery in telling the story of the last days of her life in a brutally honest and hilarious way impacted millions of listeners, far more than either of us ever dreamed. I'm beyond excited to continue this legacy with more inspiring stories from, with, and about everyday people in extraordinary circumstances making the most out of their lives, changing the way we live our own lives, and leaving the world a better place.”

BOYER's collaborator KEVIN SABBE said. “We knew immediately that LEMONADA was the perfect partner for our new venture. We share a mission to tell meaningful stories with empathy and levity, and have quickly come to admire who they are as humans, leaders and innovators in audio and beyond. Nikki and I are grateful for their gleeful support and emotional investment in helping us bring DYING FOR MEDIA to life."

LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, “When the chance to work with NIKKI and KEVIN came along, we said yes right away. We’re thrilled to be able to develop original content together, and to help partner on monetizing, marketing and distributing DYING FOR MEDIA’s slate.”

The opening slate of podcasts from DYING FOR MEDIA includes “SEXPIRATION DATE,” a follow-up to "DYING FOR SEX" following a former military spy on a quest to fulfill his sexual fantasies before he dies; “NEAR DEATH,” stories from a hospital chaplain; “THAT’S NOT HOW IT F**KING WORKS,” with sex educator MARTHA KEMPNER; “BRUNCH WITH DEATH,” stories about brushes with death; and an as-yet-untitled weekly series hosted by BOYER and scheduled for a FALL release.

