Repped By DAX

A new podcast sitcom from comedian MADDY KELLY has inked a deal to be represented for advertising sales by DAX. "POPCORN FOR DINNER," a comedy about four young friends dealing with life in their twenties, was created by KELLY and produced by her KELLY&KELLY with UTA's CLAMOR. The show debuts TODAY (3/7) and will post on TUESDAYS for nine weeks.

KELLY said, "So many shows about young people are often created by an older generation. I've always been obsessed with sitcoms and wanted to create a series that was true to my experience."

DAX US CEO LES HOLLANDER said, "POPCORN FOR DINNER is a podcast that couples quality storytelling with a good dose of nostalgia and lots of laugh-out-loud moments amongst friends. It’s a show that has been created by Gen Z writers and producers, for a Gen Z audience - an underserved and underrepresented group in the world of podcasting. I think it’s going to strike a chord and create die-hard fans amongst a generation who love the classic sitcoms that resonate with their own lives and capture some of their experiences and routines. It’s a great opportunity for advertisers to reach young audiences so I’m pleased to have partnered with CLAMOR and KELLY&KELLY to make it available on our digital ad exchange, DAX.”

“It’s exciting to make a show that is truly different from other comedy podcasts,” said KELLY&KELLY Creative Dir. CHRIS KELLY. “Along with CLAMOR, we’re really proud to have created an innovative format that redefines what’s possible in comedy audio.”

