Initial Lineup Revealed

CMA FEST has announced the lineup for its 50th anniversary event, returning to downtown NASHVILLE JUNE 8-11. The festival will feature hundreds of artists across multiple stages, many of them free, plus nightly shows at NISSAN STADIUM.

The NISSAN STADIUM main stage will feature performances from: JASON ALDEAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, JORDAN DAVIS, HARDY, TYLER HUBBARD, CODY JOHNSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, TIM McGRAW, OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, KEITH URBAN and LAINEY WILSON. The center platform stage returns to NISSAN with NATE SMITH, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, IAN MUNSICK, MEGAN MORONEY, DALTON DOVER, and others.

Among the free stages, the CHEVY RIVERFRONT STAGE includes performances from TENILLE ARTS, PRISCILLA BLOCK, MADDIE & TAE, NIKO MOON, ELVIE SHANE, MATT STELL, LAINEY WILSON, and many more.

The DR. PEPPER AMP STAGE includes CAITLYN SMITH, BLANCO BROWN, FRANK RAY, SHENANDOAH, PAM TILLIS, UNCLE KRACKER, and others.

On the CHEVY VIBES STAGE at WALK OF FAME PARK: DALTON DOVER, DREW PARKER, SHANE PROFITT, DYLAN SCHNEIDER, THOMPSON SQUARE, and more.

The MAUI REVERB STAGE at BRIDGESTONE PLAZA features, among others, PILLBOX PATTI, TIGIRLILY GOLD, and NEON UNION.

Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. Additional stage lineups, including ASCEND AMPHITHEATER, FAN FAIR X activities inside MUSIC CITY CENTER, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited number of four-night stadium passes are currently on sale. Participating artists donate their time so that a portion of the proceeds can benefit music education programs throughout the U.S. via the CMA FOUNDATION.

« see more Net News